How They Did: Vicksburg’s college football players – Oct. 21 Published 3:25 pm Sunday, October 22, 2023

A weekly recap of performances by college football players from Vicksburg-area high schools.

• Bluefield University defensive back Tyrese Wolfe (Vicksburg High) had six total tackles and one pass breakup in a 51-42 loss to Pikeville. Wolfe also returned one kickoff for 20 yards.

• Miles College defensive back Jeffrey Scott (Vicksburg High) had four total tackles and one forced fumble, and blocked a PAT in a 28-21 victory against Allen.

• Reinhardt University defensive lineman Vertez Shorter (Warren Central) had four tackles in a 44-17 win over Point.

• Virginia Union fullback Joe Johnson (Vicksburg High) started and helped the Panthers rush for 249 yards and five touchdowns in a 57-0 win over Lincoln University (Pennsylvania).

• South Alabama offensive lineman Reed Buys (Warren Central) started at left guard and helped the Jaguars set a school record with 647 yards of total offense in a 55-3 rout of Southern Miss.

• Southern University kicker Joshua Griffin (Warren Central) was 4-for-4 on PATs, and had three touchbacks on five kickoffs in a 28-18 win over Bethune-Cookman.