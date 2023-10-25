Bertha Mae Drake Published 4:23 pm Wednesday, October 25, 2023

Funeral services for Bertha Mae Drake are to be held on Saturday, Oct. 28, in the chapel of W.H. Jefferson Funeral Home at 2 p.m. with the Reverend Earl Cosey Jr. officiating.

Interment shall follow in the Providence Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday, Oct. 27, in the funeral home from 6 to 7 p.m.

Bertha Mae Drake passed away on Sunday, Oct. 22 in her home surrounded by family. She was 101 years old.

She was a homemaker and member of the Providence M.B. Church, where she was also a mother of the church.

She was preceded in death by her father, Willie Atkins, and her mother, Bertha Hudson, her husband Leon Drake, her daughter Florean Drake and her brothers the Rev. Charlie Hudson, James Hudson and Richard Hudson, and her sisters Mary Lee Monroe, Selestine Hall and Ernestine Green.

She is survived by her 3 sons Charles Drake and Leandrew Drake, both of Vicksburg, and Billy Drake of Port Gibson, and her 3 daughters Betty Neal of Memphis, TN, Mildred Gilliam and Lois Coleman, both of Vicksburg.