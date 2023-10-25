Hinds Community College Vicksburg-Warren Campus honors scholarship recipients Published 12:06 pm Wednesday, October 25, 2023

The Hinds Community College Foundation recognized 2023-2024 scholarship recipients, donors and other honorees at an Oct. 5 reception on the Vicksburg-Warren Campus.

Among those being recognized were Brice Ainsworth of Brandon, who received the David L. May Endowed Scholarship. Mr. and Mrs. Donald Oakes of Vicksburg presented Ainsworth with his scholarship.

Kylan Landers, of Vicksburg, received the David Cater Memorial Scholarship. Presenting him with his scholarship was Ryno Martin-Nez of Vicksburg.

Those receiving scholarships from the Loviza family were: Shakayla Ross of Vicksburg, who received the Joe Loviza Career Technical Scholarship; Taylor Palmer of Vicksburg, who received the John and Mabel Loviza Family Scholarship and Jose Antonio Lemus Angel of Vicksburg, who received the Myrtle Loviza and Kathleen Loviza Endowed Scholarship. Presenting them with the scholarships were Kathleen Loviza Miles, Glenda Loviza, Joe Loviza and Myrtle Loviza Curro-Alvarado.

Jacqueline Hill, of Vicksburg, received the Walter B. Hallberg Jr. Endowed Scholarship. Presenting her with her scholarship were Mary Hallberg, Walter Hallberg and Ava Duncan.

Cole Burton of Canton received the Waring Oil Co. Scholarship, presented by Pierson Waring, of Vicksburg.

Memphis Whittington of Natchez received the Mark J. Chaney Sr. Endowed Scholarship named for former Vicksburg resident Mark J. Chaney. Dr. Mark Chaney presented the scholarship to Whittington.

The Hinds Community College Foundation will award over 800 scholarships during the 2023-2024 academic year.

The deadline to apply for a scholarship for fall 2024 (academic year 2024-2025) is Feb. 15, 2024.