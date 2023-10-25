Hinds Community College Vicksburg-Warren Campus honors scholarship recipients

Published 12:06 pm Wednesday, October 25, 2023

By Staff Reports

The Hinds Community College Foundation recognized 2023-2024 scholarship recipients, donors and other honorees at an Oct. 5 reception on the Vicksburg-Warren Campus.

Among those being recognized were Brice Ainsworth of Brandon, who received the David L. May Endowed Scholarship. Mr. and Mrs. Donald Oakes of Vicksburg presented Ainsworth with his scholarship.

Kylan Landers, of Vicksburg, received the David Cater Memorial Scholarship. Presenting him with his scholarship was Ryno Martin-Nez of Vicksburg.

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletters

Check which newsletters you would like to receive
  • Vicksburg News: Sent daily at 5 am
  • Vicksburg Sports: Sent daily at 10 am

Those receiving scholarships from the Loviza family were: Shakayla Ross of Vicksburg, who received the Joe Loviza Career Technical Scholarship; Taylor Palmer of Vicksburg, who received the John and Mabel Loviza Family Scholarship and Jose Antonio Lemus Angel of Vicksburg, who received the Myrtle Loviza and Kathleen Loviza Endowed Scholarship. Presenting them with the scholarships were Kathleen Loviza Miles,  Glenda Loviza, Joe Loviza and Myrtle Loviza Curro-Alvarado.

Jacqueline Hill, of Vicksburg, received the Walter B. Hallberg Jr. Endowed Scholarship. Presenting her with her scholarship were Mary Hallberg, Walter Hallberg and Ava Duncan.

Cole Burton of Canton received the Waring Oil Co. Scholarship, presented by Pierson Waring, of Vicksburg.

Memphis Whittington of Natchez received the Mark J. Chaney Sr. Endowed Scholarship named for former Vicksburg resident Mark J. Chaney. Dr. Mark Chaney presented the scholarship to Whittington.

The Hinds Community College Foundation will award over 800 scholarships during the 2023-2024 academic year.

The deadline to apply for a scholarship for fall 2024 (academic year 2024-2025) is Feb. 15, 2024.

More News

GRAND JURY: Indictment accuses man of strangling victim

ELECTION 2023: In-Person absentee voting begins Saturday

Vicksburg pastor, church non-profit made more than $100,000 in contract with Rolling Fork

COTTON-PICKIN’ ROBOTS: MSU engineering team puts autonomous cotton harvesting in reach

Print Article