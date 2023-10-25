Italian motorcycle group stops in Vicksburg Published 12:03 pm Wednesday, October 25, 2023

A group of motorcycle enthusiasts and world travelers stopped by downtown Vicksburg late Tuesday afternoon.

The Kanaloa group was founded in 2004 and is based in Italy. According to the group’s website, members love to ride motorcycles and experience new things all over the world.

Kanaloa group is currently on a tour appropriately named the Highway of Blues Tour. Vicksburg was one of their many stops along a route from Chicago to New Orleans.

All motorcycles were Harley-Davidsons.