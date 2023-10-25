Letter to the Editor: Thank you to Over the River Run volunteers and sponsors Published 8:00 am Wednesday, October 25, 2023

Dear Editor,

The Southern Cultural Heritage Foundation is so grateful for all the organizations and individuals that encouraged, sponsored, volunteered, supported and participated in the 35th annual Over the River Run.

The financial support from Ergon; International Paper; Ameristar Casino; Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi; WaterView Casino & Hotel; Edward Jones – Wayne & Paige Pratt; Guaranty Bank & Trust; McDonald’s; Trustmark; Scott Robbins Physical Therapy; L & K Foundation; Visit Vicksburg; New York Life/Stan Kline and Delta Bank made the event a success from the very beginning, as well as the donated support from Budweiser; Coca-Cola; Fleet Feet Sports and The Vicksburg Post, means so much to the success of this wonderful community event.

Many volunteers consisting of representatives from all over the community worked the day of the event and the many days before bringing everything together. A special thanks goes to the dedicated city and county officials of Vicksburg and Delta, La., the Warren County Bridge Commission and the Mississippi Department of Transportation.

Their teamwork allows us to run the race safely and without complication. Also, thanks to Mississippi Race Timing and the MS Track Club.

Thanks to Ameristar for helping put on that awesome after-party, and to Mike Calnan, who did a fabulous job taking pictures and getting them posted on Facebook. Please go check them out. And finally, thanks to the Southern Heritage Air Foundation for its support of our event and the incredible WWII Warbird Flyover coordinated by Dan Fordice.

The Over the River Run is a very important fundraiser for the SCHC, and it took all of you to make this work. From the pre-event organization to the after-party and everything in between, all things went extremely well. We could not have done it without you. Whatever part you played, please know how important it was and how much we appreciate you.

Thank you again for your help and for supporting the SCHF. We look forward to planning the 36th annual Over the River Run on Oct. 12, 2024.

Sincerely,

Stacey Mahoney

Executive Director, Southern Cultural Heritage Foundation