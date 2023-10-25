Old Post Files: Oct. 25, 1923-2013 Published 8:00 am Wednesday, October 25, 2023

Old Post Files is a regular feature within the pages of The Vicksburg Post’s print edition and digital e-edition. This feature looks back at some of the happenings from the pages of The Vicksburg Post over the past few decades. Enjoy.

100 Years Ago: 1923

J.H. Murray and John Thornton went for a hunt on the Tennessee River. • Dorothy Pittman was visiting Mrs. E.S. Butts.

90 Years Ago: 1933

E.H. Mille, captain of the Dredge Bernard, died. • Jerry J. Buckley died at his home.

80 Years Ago: 1943

Reginald Hossley was seriously ill at Camp Sutton, N.C. • Mr. and Mrs. W.B. Bell announced the birth of a daughter, Brenda.

70 Years Ago: 1953

Dexy Smith fell from a boxcar and was injured. • E.C. Duncan celebrated her 88th birthday.

60 Years Ago: 1963

Mrs. Charlie Davis was a patient at Vicksburg Hospital. • Services were held for J.R. Jenkins.

50 Years Ago: 1973

Paul Barnes served at St. Aloysius as drum major from 1973-1974. • Jimmy P. Balsara received the Army Research and Development award.

40 Years Ago: 1983

Tammie and Luke Norwood announced the birth of their son, Daniel Thomas.

30 Years Ago: 1993

Two Vicksburg Chemical employees were injured in an ammonia leak. • Pearl Hill Crawford died.

20 Years Ago: 2003

Transportation Commissioner Dick Hall predicted increased rail traffic in Vicksburg. • Madison Blaylock celebrated her third birthday.

10 Years Ago: 2013

NRoute almost broke even with help from the City of Vicksburg. • The City appointed new housing and convention center board members.