Thomas Azlin keeps PCA’s Athlete of the Week streak intact Published 1:00 pm Wednesday, October 25, 2023

Another game, another win, and another Vicksburg Post Athlete of the Week award for Porter’s Chapel Academy’s football team.

Thomas Azlin, a senior tight end and linebacker for PCA, earned The Post’s weekly award by receiving 800 of the 1,367 votes cast in an online poll of the newspaper’s readers.

Warren Central swimmer Ashtin Wallace finished second with 354 votes. St. Aloysius football player Thompson Fortenberry was third with 143 votes, and Vicksburg High football player Dennis Battle was fourth with 70.

Azlin’s victory marks the third consecutive week, and fourth time this season, that a PCA football player has won the Athlete of the Week award.

Azlin caught three passes for 51 yards and a touchdown, and had a team-high 11 tackles and two tackles for loss in a 42-13 win over Prairie View Academy on Oct. 20.

Azlin’s touchdown reception gave him 16 this season, which broke the school record set by Cole Smith in 2006.

The victory clinched PCA’s first district championship since 2008 and improved their record to 11-0. They received a first-round bye in the MAIS Class 2A playoffs and will face either Deer Creek or Prairie View at home on Nov. 3.

Congratulations to Thomas and the other nominees, and thank you to our readers for voting.

The nominees for the Athlete of the Week award are announced each Sunday, and voting is open until midnight Tuesday. Links to the poll will be posted on our Facebook, Instagram and Twitter pages, as well as vicksburgpost.com.

