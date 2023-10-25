Vicksburg engineer named Engineer of the Year

Published 12:01 pm Wednesday, October 25, 2023

By Staff Reports

Vicksburg resident Will Carruth, P.E., was named Engineer of the Year for the Mississippi Section of the American Society of Civil Engineers at their 2023 annual meeting.

“I am honored to receive this award for ASCE MS section engineer of the year. There’s nothing better than being recognized by your peers at ASCE,” Carruth said.

The Engineer of the Year Award for the Mississippi Section recognizes a member of ASCE who has contributed substantially to the status of the engineering profession by establishing a reputation for professional service and ethics.

Carruth is an employee at the U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center’s Geotechnical and Structures Laboratory. He works in the Airfields and Pavements branch.

