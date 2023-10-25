Vicksburg Medical Foundation Nursing Scholarships presented at Hinds Community College Published 11:45 am Wednesday, October 25, 2023

The Hinds Community College Foundation recognized 2023-2024 scholarship recipients, donors and other honorees at a reception on Oct. 5 on the Vicksburg-Warren Campus.

Presenting these Vicksburg-based scholarships were Dr. Gordon Sluis and Hal Gage, both of Vicksburg.

Receiving the Vicksburg Medical Foundation Nursing Scholarship were: Shannon Reel of Brandon; Shanika Sims of Biloxi; Rebekah White of Madison; Anveiona Robinson of Jackson; Madyson Johnson of Jackson; Jadyn Nash of Clinton; La’Royale Aldridge of Madison; Jonshuntaya Banks of Camden; Olivia Sims of Brandon; Noah Sisk of Raymond; Savannah Wilkinson of Florence; Gabrielle Lollis of Byram; Chloe Walters of Pelahatchie; Amanda Easterling of Brandon; Samantha Brown of Star; Jasmine Graham of Forest; Trekilah Roberts of Brandon; Nubian Barnes of Edwards; Ken’rachelle Funchess of Crystal Springs; Payton McCoy of Learned; Brianna Shivers of Brandon, Gracie McGowan of Florence; Angela Ellis of Florence; Kayden Martin of Flowood; Caden Buffington of Brandon; Maggi Swarts of Brandon and Ambar Jones of Brandon.

The Hinds Community College Foundation will award more than 800 scholarships during the 2023-2024 academic year.

The deadline to apply for a scholarship for fall 2024 (academic year 2024-2025), is Feb. 15, 2024.