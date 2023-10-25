Vicksburg resident crowned Hinds Community College Homecoming Queen Published 12:36 pm Wednesday, October 25, 2023

Hinds Community College Vicksburg-Warren Campus Sophomore Tyra Bridges of Vicksburg was crowned the Fall 2023 Homecoming Queen at the Oct. 19 festivities on the Raymond Campus.

She was escorted by Talan Patel. She is attending River City Early College on the Vicksburg-Warren Campus and is in general studies.

She is a member of the Student Government Association, Phi Theta Kappa and the National Honor Society.

