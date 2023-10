Vicksburg resident earns degree from French university Published 11:52 am Wednesday, October 25, 2023

Ceola James, a Vicksburg resident, graduated magna cum laude from Horizons University in Paris, France.

The university’s graduation ceremony is scheduled for Nov. 3 in Paris.

James wrote her thesis on “International Law and the Deterrence of Criminal Activities in France and in Other Countries.” The classes were taught in French.

James also has a Juris Doctorate degree.