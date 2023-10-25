Vicksburg Salvation Army Angel Tree application pickup ends Friday Published 2:53 pm Wednesday, October 25, 2023

Residents of Warren County and the surrounding area have until Friday at 2 p.m. to pick up their applications for holiday assistance through the Salvation Army Angel Tree program.

The program benefits children and senior adults in need at Christmas time. This year, the Vicksburg Salvation Army will focus on Angels in Warren, Claiborne, Issaquena and Sharkey counties.

Angel Tree is open to:

Families who will struggle (with or w ithout government assistance) to purchase Christmas gifts for their children, ages zero to 12.

Senior citizens age 60 and up who are on government assistance or whose only income is social security.

Applicants may pick up forms this week on Thursday from 4 to 6:30 p.m. and Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

If applicants are unable to come to the Salvation Army office, 530 Mission 66, at the scheduled times, they are asked to call the office at 601-456-4444 and request an online application code. All applications are due by Oct. 31.

Applications from Port Gibson and Claiborne County residents were distributed on Oct. 20 at the Cultural Crossroads. Issaquena and Sharkey County residents are welcome to call the Salvation Army office to request an online code.

Angel Tree distribution will take place in December at the Bally’s Casino arena.