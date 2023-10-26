Grand Gulf employees receive Entergy Mississippi Presidential Award Published 12:23 pm Thursday, October 26, 2023

Entergy Mississippi President and CEO Haley Fisackerly awarded two Grand Gulf employees with his prestigious Presidential Life Saving Award on Oct. 17 for their heroic acts within the community.

Hannah McDaniel, Grand Gulf in-service engineer, and Rob Blakeney, Grand Gulf operator, used their safety-conscious mindsets and experience in nuclear to help some Vicksburg residents.

Earlier this summer, McDaniel discovered a gas leak at her apartment complex in Vicksburg and got her neighbors to safety. Gas leaks are considered very dangerous, since they can build into an explosive concentration.

“Hannah exhibited the safety values and behaviors that we talk about so frequently at Entergy,” said Grand Gulf Plant Manager Grant Flynn. “It’s a sobering reminder these behaviors aren’t just talk it can actually save a life. We’re very proud of Hannah and grateful to have people like her on our team.”

In late August, Blakeney was driving through Vicksburg when he watched the car in front of him veer off the road, go airborne and flip several times.

He immediately pulled over, called 911 and searched for the car. When Blakeney finally found the car, he pulled the victim, Emmanuel Lofton, from the car and waved down the emergency vehicles.

“People are saying I’m really lucky to not be injured past a few scratches,” Lofton said. “I have a medical emergency on the way to work and blacked out. I remember waking up upside down. I was so afraid and worried I’d be stuck until someone found me and thankfully, someone did. I am eternally grateful to Rob for stopping to help me out.”

The Presidential Life Saving Award is only awarded to Entergy employees who go above and beyond the call of duty to help out people in their community.

This is only the second time a nuclear employee has ever received this award.