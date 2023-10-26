GRAND JURY: Vicksburg Woman indicted for stabbing family member in mouth

Published 3:32 pm Thursday, October 26, 2023

By John Surratt

A Vicksburg woman has been indicted by a Warren County grand jury on a charge of aggravated assault involving an argument with a family member.

Melissa Winters

The indictment handed down during the October term of the grand jury accuses Melissa Winters, 51, 262 Spout Spring Road, of stabbing a family member in the mouth with a knife during a Dec. 4, 2022, incident.

She was arrested on Dec. 8 and is out on bond.

Other indictments include:

• Korey Earl Jamal Cage, 34, 809 Third North St., maliciously injuring a domesticated dog; he is accused of beating the dog with a stick and pouring hot liquid on the dog.

• Toya Tyvette Warren, 44, 450 Lake Hill Drive, credit card fraud; she is accused of using a credit card to purchase $478 in goods.

• David Dewayne Harris, 45, 1220 Harrison St., possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a weapon after a felony conviction.

