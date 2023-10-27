ELECTION 2023: In-Person absentee voting begins Saturday

Published 10:50 am Friday, October 27, 2023

By Staff Reports

The Warren County Circuit clerk’s office will be open from 8 a.m. to noon for in-person absentee voting this Saturday.

The last day to vote in-person absentee is Saturday, Nov. 4. The Warren County Circuit Clerk’s office will be open from 8 a.m. to noon on Nov. 4.

All mail-in absentee ballots must be postmarked by Nov. 7 and received by the Warren County Circuit Clerk’s office by Nov. 15 to be counted.

To track your absentee ballot or locate your circuit clerk’s contact information, visit the My Election Day online portal. For questions regarding Election Day, please contact our Elections Division at ElectionsAnswers@sos.ms.gov, or call the Elections Hotline at 1-800-829-6786, or visit YallVote.ms.

