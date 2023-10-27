Eula Dante Bell Published 2:28 pm Friday, October 27, 2023

Eula Dante Bell, a Vicksburg resident, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 24 in the Merit Health River Region Medical Center following a brief illness. She was 100.

She was a member of King David #1 M.B. Church where she had been an usher, mother of the church and member of The Order of The Eastern Star.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Hamic and Ludie Steed Sr., her brothers Raymond Steed, Melvin Steed, Henry Steed and Hamic Steed Jr., and her sister Odessa Bey.

She is survived by her 3 sons Ford Dotson Jr. and Edward Evander Dotson both of Chicago, Ill., and Jerry Charles Dotson of Round Rock, TX, and her daughter Ann Hines of Vicksburg; her brother Frank Steed Sr. of Las Vegas, NV; 7 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and others.

Funeral services are to be held on Wednesday, Nov. 1 in the chapel of W.H. Jefferson Funeral Home at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Chris Lockridge officiating; interment shall follow in the Cedar Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 31 in the funeral home from 4 to 6 p.m.