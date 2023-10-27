GRAND JURY: Indictment accuses man of strangling victim

Published 11:28 am Friday, October 27, 2023

By John Surratt

A Raymond man has been indicted on a domestic violence charge by the Warren County grand jury.

The grand jury indicted Marcus Lee Buffington, no age listed, 23001 MS 18, Raymond, on a charge of domestic aggravated assault-strangling during its October session. Buffington is accused of strangling a woman with whom he had a relationship.

Marcus Buffington

Other indictments include:

• Elza Sanders, 68, 128 Katie Warner Drive; one count of sexual battery of a victim under age 14 and one count of molesting.

• Johnny Ailes, 43, 912 Martha St.; possession of a controlled substance-methamphetamine. He was indicted as a habitual offender because he has two prior felony convictions.

• John Taylor Burton, 32, 612 Egan Ave.; two counts of DUI aggravated-controlled substance. He was indicted as a habitual offender because he has two prior felony convictions.

• Johnathon Bernard Williams, 26, 4909 Gibson Road; sale of a controlled substance-cocaine.

John Surratt is a graduate of Louisiana State University with a degree in general studies. He has worked as an editor, reporter and photographer for newspapers in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post staff since 2011 and covers city government. He and his wife attend St. Paul Catholic Church and he is a member of the Port City Kiwanis Club.

