Man stabbed in face at Vicksburg Days Inn; police seek suspect

Published 8:55 pm Friday, October 27, 2023

By John Surratt

Vicksburg police investigators are looking for a suspect described as a Black man in connection the stabbing of another man at the Days Inn, 90 Warrenton Road, on Friday night.

According to police, one man was stabbed in the face during the incident.

