PHOTO GALLERY: Classics in the Courtyard with Alter Ego Published 4:25 pm Friday, October 27, 2023

1 of 1

Beautiful weather was enjoyed by a sell-out crowd for Classics in the Courtyard at the Southern Cultural Heritage Center on Friday.

The crowd partook of Billy’s Italian Restaurant’s lasagna as they listened to oldies rock and pop music by Alter Ego.

Email newsletter signup