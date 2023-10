Sandra Yvonne Cason Published 2:28 pm Friday, October 27, 2023

Sandra Yvonne Cason, a Vicksburg resident, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 26 in the Merit Health River Region Medical Center following a lengthy illness. She was 62.

She graduated from Vicksburg High School and worked at the Vicksburg Police Department in the Court Services Division.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete with W.H. Jefferson Funeral Home in charge.

Email newsletter signup