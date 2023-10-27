Warren Central runners post three top-5 finishes at regional meet Published 2:10 pm Friday, October 27, 2023

Warren Central’s runners filled the top of the leaderboard at the MHSAA Super Regional Cross Country Championships.

Abby DeJesus finished third and Cora Lindsay fourth in the girls’ Region 2-6A meet, and Matthew Brewer was second in the boys’ meet held Thursday at Choctaw Trails in Clinton.

The sophomore DeJesus had a time of 24 minutes, 22 seconds for the girls’ 5K, and the eighth-grader Lindsay a time of 24:26.

Vicksburg’ High’s Shaniyah Walker placed fifth, with a time of 25:45. Dabrielle McCauley was 17th, with a time of 32:29.

Neshoba Central’s Kylie Truss and Katelin Williams finished first and second, respectively, with times of 22:38 and 23:57.

Brewer clocked a time of 18:08 for the boys’ 5K, four seconds behind champion Quinton Dan of Neshoba Central.

Tony Peters place 26th, in 24:54, and eighth-grader Jayden Dennis was 32nd in 26:07. Bailey Dickerson ran his first 5K as an eighth-grader and had a time 26:32.

Vicksburg High had two runners in the top 21 to finish third out of six teams in the team standings. Freshman Casey Brown placed 16th, with a time of 21:52; and Leborne Chiplin was 21st in 23:14.

The regional meet was the next-to-last competition of the season for Warren Central and Vicksburg High. Both teams will return to Choctaw Trails next week, for the MHSAA Class 6A Championships, on Nov. 2.