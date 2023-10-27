Warren Central Spooktacular softball game is a hit Published 2:47 pm Friday, October 27, 2023

Warren Central’s softball and baseball teams participated in their annual Spooktacular game on Thursday night. The annual event features the teams playing a co-ed slow-pitch softball game while wearing Halloween costumes.

Candy was given to children between innings, and awards were presented for the best costumes among the children in attendance.

Nearly 100 people attended the game, and the proceeds — more $600 — were given to Warren Central student Desiree Seaton, who recently had surgery for a heart condition. Seaton is a sophomore who is a member of Warren Central’s Big Blue Band.

