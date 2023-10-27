Warren County Land Records Oct. 16 to Oct. 23 Published 8:00 am Friday, October 27, 2023

Records were recorded from the Warren County Courthouse from the period Oct. 16 to Oct. 23.

Warranty Deeds:

*Debra Goss Tompkins, Robert Goss, Troy L. Goss Jr, Claudia Beasley, and Kerry Rowden, Trustee of the Hazel Rowden Revocable Living Trust to Debra Goss Tompkins and Robert Goss, Part of Section 2, Township 16 North, Range 4 East and Part of Section 12, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*Debra Goss Tompkins, Robert Goss, Troy L. Goss Jr., Claudia Beasley, Donna J. McNeese, Kerry Rowden, Trustee of the Hazel Rowden Revocable Living Trust, to Donna J. McNeese, Part of Section 2, Township 16 North, Range 4 East, and Part of Section 12, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*Ronny D. Brown to David Paul Kelly Jr. and Emma Smith, Part of Lot 18, Signal Hill Subdivision #2.

*Jack L. Burrell and Sara Virginia Burrell to Larry Dotson, Part of Lots 91-93, Speeds Subdivision.

*Jason Litsey, Kaitlyn Litsey, LaSandra D. Caples to Richard C. Caples, Part of Section 4, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*The Church of the Holy Trinity to First Presbyterian Church of Vicksburg, Part of Lot 242, Vicksburg Proper Blocks 1-65.

*Patricia A. Miller to C.J. Williams Enterprises LLC, Lot 1 and Part of Lot 2, Castleberry Subdivision.

*Willie Erves Jr, Cynthia Price, Mary Lacey, Lois Gaines, Eleanor White, Fredonia Wilder, Jeannie Erves-Burrs, Dorothy Erves, Jimmy Erves, Cleopatra Erves, William Arlene Erves and Enoch Erves to Janie Erves-Brown, Part of NW/4 and SW/4 of Section 8, Township 15 North, Range 5 East.

*Ferris Farms, Inc. to Paul Gorney, Lot 26, Sherwood Forest Subdivision.

*Cody Carson McElwain and William Furlong to Emily Mary Miller, Lot 5, Wildwood Subdivision #1.

*Gregory A. Thomas and Nancy D. Thomas to Gregory Thomas LLC, Lot 12, Maywood Terrace #4 Subdivision.

*Susan L. Williams to Janet T. Nelson, Part of Section 23, Township 17 North, Range 5 East.

*David C. Paine and Tammly L. Payne to Scott Swanner and Sherra Swanner, Section 5, Township 07 North, Range 4 West.

*SSRR LLC to Eddy Charles Peeples III, Part of Section 01, Township 16 North, Range 4 East and part of Section 12, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*William B. Stephens and Shirley W. Stephens to Michael B. Woodrick and Susan D. Woodrick, Lot 63, Dogwood Lake Estates Subdivision Part 1-C.

Deeds of Trust:

*Thomas Adcock to Guaranty Bank and Trust Company, Part of Section 18, Township 17 North, Range 5 East C.D. and Part of Section 19, Township 17 North, Range 5 East. C.D.

*David Paul Kelly Jr. and Emma Smith to Affordable Lending Group LLC, Lot 18, Signal Hill Subdivision #2.

*Gail Albert Caples aka Gail R. Albert to Trustmark National Bank, Lot 10, Fairways Subdivision Part 10.

*LaSandra Caples and Richard Caples to RiverHills Bank, Part of Section 4, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*Daryl K. Carson and Kimmerli Carson to Trustmark National Bank, Lot 8, The Pony Farm Subdivision Part 1.

*C.J. Williams Enterprises LLC to Southern Investment Funding LLC, Lot 1 Part of Lot 2, Castleberry Subdivision.

*Russ Builders LLC to Commercial Capital Bank, Part of Section 22, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*Kimberly Lynn Garcia to Mutual Credit Union, Lot 52 and Part of Lot 53, Wildwood Subdivision #1.

*Hog Lady Ownes Houses LLC, to RiverHills Bank, Lot 5 Wharf and Land Resurvey.

*J.H. Dirt and Gravel LLC to James Lynn McCaskill, Part of Section 7, Township 15 North, Range 4 East.

*Lionel E. Major III and Cindy C. Major to Mutual Federal Credit Union, Lot 52 and Part of Lot 53, Wildwood Subdivision #1.

*Eddie Charles Peeples III to Mississippi Home Corporation, Part of Section 1, Township 16 North, Range 4 East and Part of Section 12, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

* Eddy Charles Peeples III to Open Mortgage LLC, Part of Section 1, Township 16 North, Range 4 East and Part of Section 12, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*Everett S. Verhine II to RiverHills Bank, Lot 2 Golden Triangle Subdivision.

Marriage License:

*Bryant Keith Covington, 42, of Vicksburg to Mikala Dionne Clark, 48, of Vicksburg.