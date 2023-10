Who’s Hot Published 3:55 am Friday, October 27, 2023

Tallulah Academy running back Brayson Morson rushed for 301 yards and four touchdowns in a 44-16 win over Claiborne Academy on Oct. 20.

Tallulah Academy (8-3) will play Tensas Academy (0-11) in the first round of the MAIS Class 1A playoffs Friday at 7 p.m. at Tallulah.

Email newsletter signup