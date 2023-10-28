Old Post Files: Oct. 28, 1923-2013 Published 8:00 am Saturday, October 28, 2023

Old Post Files is a regular feature within the pages of The Vicksburg Post’s print edition and digital e-edition. This feature looks back at some of the happenings from the pages of The Vicksburg Post over the past few decades. Enjoy.

100 Years Ago: 1923

Mrs. Stella Redding was here from Yazoo City. • William Byrd, a farmer, died.

90 Years Ago: 1933

John William May died. • Janie Louise Calhoun returned from a trip to Virginia.

80 Years Ago: 1943

Mrs. S.R. Hughes was recovering from an illness. • Services were held for George Semple.

70 Years Ago: 1953

Sen. John Stennis was the speaker at the Chamber of Commerce luncheon. • Services were held for Peter Matthews.

60 Years Ago: 1963

Richard Sutton died. • Mr. and Mrs. W.R. Kelly announced the birth of their son, Michael Ray.

50 Years Ago: 1973

Larry W. Little spoke at the annual Mississippi Personnel and Guidance Association meeting.

40 Years Ago: 1983

A new Claiborne County jail was opened. • Services were held for James Pete Smith.

30 Years Ago: 1993

Two former Warren Central soccer players played in the first Southeastern Conference Championship.

20 Years Ago: 2003

The steamer American Queen docked at Le Tourneau landing. • Madisien Nikole Claiborne celebrated her second birthday.

10 Years Ago: 2013

An area park ranger made inroads into the film industry. • A Warren County woman faced meth possession charges.