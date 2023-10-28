Old Post Files: Oct. 28, 1923-2013
Published 8:00 am Saturday, October 28, 2023
Old Post Files is a regular feature within the pages of The Vicksburg Post’s print edition and digital e-edition. This feature looks back at some of the happenings from the pages of The Vicksburg Post over the past few decades. Enjoy.
100 Years Ago: 1923
Mrs. Stella Redding was here from Yazoo City. • William Byrd, a farmer, died.
90 Years Ago: 1933
John William May died. • Janie Louise Calhoun returned from a trip to Virginia.
80 Years Ago: 1943
Mrs. S.R. Hughes was recovering from an illness. • Services were held for George Semple.
70 Years Ago: 1953
Sen. John Stennis was the speaker at the Chamber of Commerce luncheon. • Services were held for Peter Matthews.
60 Years Ago: 1963
Richard Sutton died. • Mr. and Mrs. W.R. Kelly announced the birth of their son, Michael Ray.
50 Years Ago: 1973
Larry W. Little spoke at the annual Mississippi Personnel and Guidance Association meeting.
40 Years Ago: 1983
A new Claiborne County jail was opened. • Services were held for James Pete Smith.
30 Years Ago: 1993
Two former Warren Central soccer players played in the first Southeastern Conference Championship.
20 Years Ago: 2003
The steamer American Queen docked at Le Tourneau landing. • Madisien Nikole Claiborne celebrated her second birthday.
10 Years Ago: 2013
An area park ranger made inroads into the film industry. • A Warren County woman faced meth possession charges.