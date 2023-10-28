OUR OPINION: ‘Twas the Morning of Porchfest Published 4:00 am Saturday, October 28, 2023

Porchfest in historic Fostoria will take place Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Join your neighbors for a fun-filled day of live music, arts and crafts vendors and local food and drinks. If you enjoy our little poem, you’ll enjoy Porchfest even more.

‘Twas the morning of Porchfest and all through the town,

Vicksburgers were buzzing with good times to abound.

Fostoria’s sidewalks were swept clean with care,

in hopes that revelers soon would be there.

Each guitar was tuned, a white violin strung,

activities planned for the old and the young.

Stroll down the street to view fall decorations,

Steps made merrier with the Gumbo Pot’s libations.

When up from Oak Hall’s veranda appears,

Zach Day with a tune for any listening ear.

The Moungers’ yard will be grooving as the Blues get us moving,

knowing rain or shine, Dr. Who will sound mighty fine.

Color pages, crafts, books from Lorelei,

Miss Kay’s Sidewinders so delicious they’ll make a grown man cry.

You’ll be in luck if shopping’s your fancy —

Peruse local wares and buy a gift for your auntie.

And lest we forget or start to wonder,

The ‘fest is only possible thanks to volunteers and sponsors.

At evening’s end, you’re sure to be thrilled,

for as the sun sets, we’ll boogie with The Chill.

As we amble on back to our houses we’ll sigh,

“Happy Porchfest to all, and to all a good night!”