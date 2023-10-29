How They Did: Vicksburg’s college football players – Oct. 28 Published 3:26 pm Sunday, October 29, 2023

A weekly recap of performances by college football players from Vicksburg-area high schools.

• Southern University kicker Joshua Griffin (Warren Central) kicked a game-tying, career-long 54-yard field goal with 8 seconds left in regulation as the Jaguars beat Texas Southern 23-17 in overtime. Griffin was also 2-for-2 on PATs and had two touchbacks on four kickoffs.

• Reinahrdt University defensive lineman Vertez Shorter (Warren Central) assisted on three tackles in a 45-10 victory over Union.

• Troy linebacker T.J. Thompson (Warren Central) assisted on one tackle in a 31-13 victory against Texas State.

• Mississippi College defensive back Jaylin Thompson (Warren Central) had one solo tackle in a 34-10 loss to North Greenville.

• Bluefield University defensive back Tyrese Wolfe (Vicksburg High) had one solo tackle and a total of 25 return yards on punts and kickoffs in a 38-21 win over Kentucky Christian.

• South Alabama offensive lineman Reed Buys (Warren Central) started at left guard and helped the Jaguars gain 498 total yards in a 33-20 loss to Louisiana-Lafayette.

• Miles College defensive back Jeffrey Scott (Vicksburg High) had three solo tackles, two tackles for loss, and one pass breakup in a 48-7 loss to Albany State.

• East Central Community College defensive lineman Damarcus Jones (Warren Central) had three solo tackles in a 40-34 overtime loss to Copiah-Lincoln.

• Co-Lin kicker Brandon Gilliam (Warren Central) kicked two field goals and was 4-for-4 on PATs in the win over East Central. Gilliam also had four touchbacks on seven kickoffs, and averaged 27.6 yards on five punts.

• Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College running back Trey Hall (Warren Central) carried the ball 14 times for 53 yards in a 41-0 rout of Hinds Community College.

• Coahoma Community College linebackers Jashun Simon (Warren Central) and Logan Myles (Warren Central) each had five total tackles in a 30-17 loss to Northeast Mississippi.