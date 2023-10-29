OUTLOOK: Hit The Bricks returns to downtown Vicksburg Thursday Published 4:00 am Sunday, October 29, 2023

Downtown merchants are gearing up for the annual Hit the Bricks event, which is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 2.

Sponsored by the Vicksburg Main Street Program, Hit the Bricks includes shopping, dining and live music along Washington and adjoining streets. Margie Steckler, the new owner of Sassafras, said she is excited about the event.

In past years, Steckler has been a shopper at Hit the Bricks, but this year she gets to experience it from a retail standpoint.

“I can’t wait to see friends and family come by,” she said, and to see what shoppers are interested in this Christmas season.

Steckler said Sassafras would be having a special going on during Hit the Bricks.

“We are calling it ‘Personalize your Christmas,’ and people can come in and look at Christmas card samples and Christmas tags and order personalized things for their Christmas,” she said.

Lauren Waring, the new owner of Peterson’s, said she is also excited about Hit the Bricks.

“I think it is going to be so much fun and I look forward to people coming in and checking out our new merchandise,” Waring said.

Waring has been putting her spin on Peterson’s, a downtown gift shop, and has expanded the store’s line of children’s clothing.

Other new additions to downtown include Sweet Baby Love’s Boutique, located at 1314 Washington St.

Karen Ruggles, the owner of the Cinnamon Tree, has been part of Hit the Bricks since its inception and said it’s the people that make the event fun.

“To me, Hit the Bricks is a good way to bring people together and that’s how it started, by just inviting people downtown to have a good time and go store-to-store,” Ruggles said.

Hit the Bricks will run from 5 to 7 p.m. providing extended hours for shoppers and during that time, many of the merchants will also offer refreshments to people who drop in.

Kim Hopkins, who is the executive director of the Vicksburg Main Street Program, said this year’s musical performance will be provided by Blues duo Mark Doyle and Mr. Budd. They will be performing at Crawford Square in between Peterson’s and the Cinnamon Tree.

In conjunction with Hit the Bricks, The Flower Center, 3150 S. Frontage Road, and the Ivy Place, 2451 N. Frontage Road, will hold open houses during the day.

Libby Beard, owner of The Flower Center, said they will be open from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. Snacks will be served during the day, and beginning at 4 p.m. a chili bar along with beer and wine will be offered.

Beard said last year’s event was a huge success.

“We were open all day long and a lot of couples came during the evening,” she said. “The women shopped, and the men visited outside.”

The Ivy Place is scheduled to be open from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

