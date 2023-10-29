Reviving wedding announcements: The Vicksburg Post harkens to Martha Day’s legacy Published 4:00 am Sunday, October 29, 2023

There have been a couple of times when folks around town likened my position at The Vicksburg Post to that of Martha Day.

I immediately responded to them with a resounding “Absolutely not.” No one could ever fill Martha’s shoes.

Back in the day, Martha was what we called the “society editor,” and part of her job description included making sure all the brides and brides-to-be around town were announced to the community in proper form.

I remember when I was a young bride-to-be. Martha was very precise in letting Mom and me know what type of photo — a formal headshot — we would need to submit for my engagement picture as well as all the information that needed to be included.

For wedding announcements, a picture of only the bride in her gown graced the pages of the “society section.” The write-up included the description of the dress, the church and reception, as well as nods to any family heirlooms that may have been given to or worn by the bride. There was also a listing of all the attendants and parties held in the couple’s honor. In some write-ups, there was also mention of where long-distance family members lived.

I recall thinking how cool it was that I got to include family from England who attended my wedding.

I also remember how much I enjoyed reading about each bride’s gown and envisioning the bridal bouquets. To some degree, I guess you could have considered that part educational, as the flowers and greenery used were typically noted by their botanical names.

Well, as you may have noticed, times have changed.

Rarely are formal headshots of just the bride used for engagement announcements. Casual shots of the couple are now popular. And wedding announcements no longer feature just the bride. They too, include the groom.

The write-ups have also changed. No descriptions. “Just the facts, ma’am.”

I understand why some of these changes became necessary, and I realize social media has become a modern way to announce an engagement or for a bride to post as many pictures as she desires of her wedding day on Facebook.

But for those like me who would like to see a little bit of tradition return, The Vicksburg Post has decided to allow for more word count when it comes to wedding announcements. If you want to describe the style of your wedding dress or share with readers the floral designs used in the ceremony or reception, it will be included in your write-up.

I think Martha would be happy that we are returning to something she took great pride in doing and did so well.

