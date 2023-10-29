Vicksburg firefighters die in I-20 crash Published 9:27 am Sunday, October 29, 2023

Two Vicksburg firefighters were killed early Sunday morning when the car they were in left Interstate 20, collided with a light pole and burst into flames.

Vicksburg Fire Chief Derrick Stamps said firefighters Jarod Squire and Derico Davis were in Squire’s car and returning from a Halloween party in the county. The wreck occurred about 1 a.m. Sunday.

He said they were westbound on I-20 at approximately 1:15 a.m. and were taking the Clay Street exit when Squire apparently lost control and the car left the road, striking a light pole near the Welcome to Vicksburg sign and burst into flames. They were declared dead at the scene.

Stamps said arrangements were unavailable at this time, and a counseling session will be available for firefighters who responded to the wreck.

