Vicksburg firefighters die in I-20 crash

Published 9:27 am Sunday, October 29, 2023

By John Surratt

Two Vicksburg firefighters were killed early Sunday morning when the car they were in left Interstate 20, collided with a light pole and burst into flames.

Vicksburg Fire Chief Derrick Stamps said firefighters Jarod Squire and Derico Davis were in Squire’s car and returning from a Halloween party in the county. The wreck occurred about 1 a.m. Sunday.

He said they were westbound on I-20 at approximately 1:15 a.m. and were taking the Clay Street exit when Squire apparently lost control and the car left the road, striking a light pole near the Welcome to Vicksburg sign and burst into flames. They were declared dead at the scene.

Stamps said arrangements were unavailable at this time, and a counseling session will be available for firefighters who responded to the wreck.

About John Surratt

John Surratt is a graduate of Louisiana State University with a degree in general studies. He has worked as an editor, reporter and photographer for newspapers in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post staff since 2011 and covers city government. He and his wife attend St. Paul Catholic Church and he is a member of the Port City Kiwanis Club.

email author More by John

