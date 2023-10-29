Who’s Hot Published 3:55 am Sunday, October 29, 2023

Tallulah Academy quarterback Hayes Hopkins ran for 55 yards and a touchdown, and threw a TD pass in a 68-26 win vs. Tensas Academy on Friday.

Hopkins was 3-of-6 passing for 76 yards and one TD, and had a 53-yard touchdown run in the first quarter.

Tallulah Academy (9-3) won a playoff game for the eighth time in its last nine postseason appearances. It advanced to play Lee Academy, Ark. (7-2) in the second round on Nov. 3 at 7 p.m. in Marianna, Arkansas.

