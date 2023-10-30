Gwen Martin Bingham Published 12:46 pm Monday, October 30, 2023

Gwen Martin Bingham went to her heavenly home on Thursday, Oct. 26. Gwen grew up in Belzoni and spent most of her adult life in Vicksburg.

After several years of teaching school, she began an accounting career.

She worked for several companies in Jackson, was the accountant for the City of Clinton and then for the City of Vicksburg before opening her own business, Bingham Accounting.

Email newsletter signup

Gwen was a member of AAUW, a founding member of Delta Kappa Gamma, and a longtime member of First Presbyterian Church in Vicksburg.

She was preceded in death by her parents, a sister, a brother, and her husband, Rex Bingham.

She leaves behind her children, Marty Bingham (Liz) and Beth Hall (Dan), grandchildren, Jay Hall (Sarah) and Lindsay Pittman (Matt), and great-grandchildren, Cade and Kinsley Hall, and Maci and Linley Pittman, as well as several nieces and nephews.

Service will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 3, at Glenwood Funeral Home with visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Children’s of MS, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, French Camp Academy, Alzheimer’s Association, or First Presbyterian Church of Vicksburg.