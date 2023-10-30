HOTTY TODDY: Vicksburg’s Anna Ware Brown crowned Homecoming Queen at Ole Miss Published 1:47 pm Monday, October 30, 2023

Anna Ware Brown, a graduate of St. Aloysius High School and fourth-generation student at the University of Mississippi, celebrated her reign as Homecoming Queen on Saturday during the Rebel’s victory against Vanderbilt.

Brown is the Recruitment Chair of Chi Omega sorority. She serves as an ambassador for the University of Mississippi and gives back through the Big Event and Student Alumni Council. She is an integrated marketing and communications major. She is also in Phi Kappa Phi, is Vice President of Lambda Sigma and serves with Grove Grocery.

She is the daughter of the Rev. Tim Brown, of First Presbyterian Vicksburg, and Le Robinson Brown. She has two brothers, Ben Brown and Bash Brown.

