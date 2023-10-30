It’s Fall Y’all features activities, haunted house at Southern Cultural Heritage Center

Published 4:57 pm Monday, October 30, 2023

By John Surratt

Area residents took time out on Saturday night to visit the Southern Cultural Heritage Center to relax in the courtyard, try their hand at crafts and games or get a good old-fashioned fright.

The SCHC event offered people a chance to play musical chairs, test their skills painting pumpkins or get their face painted as they enjoyed the warm evening or summoned the courage to tour the center’s haunted house at the corner of Adams and Crawford streets.

About John Surratt

John Surratt is a graduate of Louisiana State University with a degree in general studies. He has worked as an editor, reporter and photographer for newspapers in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post staff since 2011 and covers city government. He and his wife attend St. Paul Catholic Church and he is a member of the Port City Kiwanis Club.

email author

