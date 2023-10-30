It’s Fall Y’all features activities, haunted house at Southern Cultural Heritage Center
Published 4:57 pm Monday, October 30, 2023
J.R. Reaves, dressed as Beetlejuice, places a wristband on a young customer headed to the Southern Cultural Heritage Center's haunted house.
(Photo by John Surratt | The Vicksburg Post)
A tall ghoul greets visitors to the SCHC haunted house. (Photo by John Surratt | The Vicksburg Post)
Visitors to the haunted house line up under the gaze of well-dressed skeleton. (Photo by John Surratt | The Vicksburg Post)
Gabby Geter, right, gets her cheek painted by Karen Biedenharn.
(Photo by John Surratt | The Vicksburg Post)
(Photo by John Surratt | The Vicksburg Post)
Area residents took time out on Saturday night to visit the Southern Cultural Heritage Center to relax in the courtyard, try their hand at crafts and games or get a good old-fashioned fright.
The SCHC event offered people a chance to play musical chairs, test their skills painting pumpkins or get their face painted as they enjoyed the warm evening or summoned the courage to tour the center’s haunted house at the corner of Adams and Crawford streets.
