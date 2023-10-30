It’s Fall Y’all features activities, haunted house at Southern Cultural Heritage Center Published 4:57 pm Monday, October 30, 2023

Area residents took time out on Saturday night to visit the Southern Cultural Heritage Center to relax in the courtyard, try their hand at crafts and games or get a good old-fashioned fright.

The SCHC event offered people a chance to play musical chairs, test their skills painting pumpkins or get their face painted as they enjoyed the warm evening or summoned the courage to tour the center’s haunted house at the corner of Adams and Crawford streets.

