Sandra Yvonne Cason Published 10:21 am Monday, October 30, 2023

Funeral services for Sandra Yvonne Cason are to be held on Wednesday, Nov. 1, in the Ardis T. Williams Sr. Auditorium at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Ronald C. Regan Jr. officiating. Interment shall follow in the Cedar Hill Cemetery.

Sandra Cason passed away on Thursday, Oct. 26, in the Merit Health River Region Medical Center following a lengthy illness. She was 62.

She was a graduate of Vicksburg High School and had worked at the Vicksburg Police Department in the court services division.

Email newsletter signup

She was preceded in death by her father, William H. Jefferson Jr., and her mother, Rose Cason.

She is survived by her son Ferdale Andre Carr of Fort Worth, TX, her daughter Lakeythia Steed of Vicksburg, her sister Peppie Cason-Ford of Frisco, TX, 4 grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other friends and relatives.