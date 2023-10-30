Temps are dropping and Warren County will be chilly through mid-week Published 5:26 pm Monday, October 30, 2023

Temperatures in the River City have been dropping since around midnight on Monday.

At midnight Monday, Vicksburg was 70 degrees and at noon the thermostat was sitting at 48 degrees.

Overnight lows are forecast in the 30s for Monday night. Over the next four days (Oct. 30 until Nov. 2), the community will hover with nightly lows in the mid-to-low- 30s or the upper 20s.

During the first frost and possible freeze of the year, residents are advised to remember to protect the four Ps: people, plants, pipes and pets.

How to protect the 4 Ps:

Check on the elderly and other vulnerable people in the community.

Bring in pets if at all possible, or if you have feral pets like cats, provide them with a warm, dry and wind-free place for them to sleep.

Bring in all plants and cover any you cannot bring inside.

Protect exposed and exterior pipes. One tried-and-true way to protect pipes is to leave an interior sink or two dripping.

Looking past this cold snap, temperatures are forecast to warm up once again by Saturday.