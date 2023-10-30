Vicksburg man arrested in connection with apartment burglary

Published 5:14 pm Monday, October 30, 2023

By Staff Reports

Kendall Anderson

A Vicksburg man was arrested just after midnight on Friday in connection with a Cherry Street apartment burglary.

Kendall Anderson, 37, was arrested after he was found in possession of items stolen from an apartment in the 1800 block of Cherry Street. He was charged with possession of stolen property.

Anderson appeared before Judge Angela Carpenter in Vicksburg Municipal Court later that day, where he received a $5,000 bond and was bound over to the Warren County Grand Jury.

