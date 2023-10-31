7 arrested by Vicksburg Police, Warren County Sheriff’s Office in joint operation

Published 10:18 am Tuesday, October 31, 2023

By John Surratt

A joint operation by a task force of Vicksburg police, Warren County sheriff’s deputies and state law enforcement agencies recently hit several problem areas in the city, resulting in seven arrests, Vicksburg Police Chief Penny Jones said.

Jones said the arrests involved misdemeanor and felony charges for drugs, possession of stolen firearms and probation violation.

“We are certainly grateful for the agencies who participated in our joint efforts to combat crime in the city and county,” Jones said. “Because of time constraints, we were only able to work together for a few days, but we made accomplishments in securing several arrests on possession of marijuana charges, stolen handguns and serving felony warrants and more.”

Jones said police chose areas “Where we’d seen a spike in crime and areas where we just wanted to show our presence.”

More importantly, the chief said, officers were getting out in the neighborhoods and talking to citizens in the community.

“We are looking forward to more joint efforts together with the other law enforcement agencies,” she said.

