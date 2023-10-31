Charlie Brown Published 10:32 am Tuesday, October 31, 2023

Charlie Brown departed this life on Oct. 27.

He was born in Rodney, Mississippi, on Feb. 7, 1942, the ninth child of Jack Brown, Sr. and Mary Lou McNair Brown.

One to never meet a stranger, Brown had a joyful personality. He worked as a general and roofing contractor for much of his life, enjoying his craft until recently.

Email newsletter signup

Leaving to cherish his memory are his children, Tamara, Antonio (Laurie) and Christopher. He was a dedicated stepfather to Eddie and LaKeisha and to LaTonya, who preceded him in death.

He also helped raise many beloved children and grandchildren in the Donald family.

He is survived by his wife, Sarah London Brown, as well as a host of extended family including eldest brother Jack Brown, companion Alma Donald and the Brown, London, Hayes, Donald and Anderson families.

Friends are invited to pay their respects from 1 to 6 p.m. on Thursday. The family will be present at 5 p.m.

The funeral will be held on Friday, Nov. 3, at 11 a.m. at Jackson Street Missionary Baptist Church, preceded by a 10 a.m. visitation.

The committal will immediately follow the funeral at Cedar Hill Cemetery.

In light of rising coronavirus cases, please consider wearing a face mask. Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.