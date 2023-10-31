College football, NFL TV schedule: Oct. 31 – Nov. 6
Published 12:11 pm Tuesday, October 31, 2023
COLLEGE FOOTBALL ON TV
Tuesday, Oct. 31
6 p.m. ESPNU – Northern Illinois at Central Michigan
6:30 p.m. ESPN2 – Buffalo at Toledo
Wednesday, Nov. 1
6 p.m. ESPN2 – Ball State at Bowling Green
6:30 p.m. ESPNU – Kent State at Akron
Thursday, Nov. 2
6 p.m. FS1 – TCU at Texas Tech
6:30 p.m. ESPN – Wake Forest at Duke
6:30 p.m. ESPN2 – South Alabama at troy
6:30 p.m. ESPNU – Mississippi Valley State at Bethune-Cookman
Friday, Nov. 3
6 p.m. ESPNU – Princeton at Dartmouth
6:30 p.m. ESPN2 – Boston College at Syracuse
7 p.m. CBSSN – Colorado State at Wyoming
Saturday, Nov. 4
11 a.m. ABC – Notre Dame at Clemson
11 a.m. Fox – Kansas State at Texas
11 a.m. CBS – Ohio State at Rutgers
11 a.m. ESPN – Texas A&M at Ole Miss
11 a.m. ESPN2 – Arkansas at Florida
11 a.m. FS1 – Nebraska at Michigan State
11 a.m. Big Ten – Wisconsin at Indiana
11 a.m. ESPNU – Jacksonville State at South Carolina
11 a.m. SEC Network – Connecticut at Tennessee
11 a.m. ACC Network – Campbell at North Carolina
1 p.m. The CW – Georgia Tech at Virginia
1 p.m. Pac-12 – Arizona State at Utah
1 p.m. ESPN+ – Navy at Temple
1:30 p.m. CBS – Army at Air Force
2 p.m. ESPN+ – South Florida at Memphis
2 p.m. ESPN+ – UTSA at North Texas
2 p.m. ESPN+ – Louisiana-Lafayette at Arkansas State
2 p.m. HBCU Go – UAPB at Prairie View A&M
2 p.m. ESPN+ – Texas Southern at Jackson State
2 p.m. ESPN+ – Southern U. at Alcorn State
2:30 p.m. CBS – Missouri at Georgia
2:30 p.m. ABC – Oklahoma at Oklahoma State
2:30 p.m. Fox – Penn State at Maryland
2:30 p.m. ESPN – Florida State at Pittsburgh
2:30 p.m. ESPN2 – James Madison at Georgia State
2:30 p.m. FS1 – Central Florida at Cincinnati
2:30 p.m. Big Ten – Illinois at Minnesota
2:30 p.m. ESPNU – Tulane at East Carolina
2:30 p.m. ACC Network – Virginia Tech at Louisville
2:30 p.m. Peacock – Iowa vs. Northwestern
2:30 p.m. ESPN+ – Houston at Baylor
2:30 p.m. ESPN+ – Coastal Carolina at Old Dominion
3 p.m. SEC Network – Auburn at Vanderbilt
3 p.m. ESPN+ – Louisiana-Monroe at Southern Miss
4:30 p.m. Pac-12 – California at Oregon
5 p.m. NFL Network – Marshall at Appalachian State
5 p.m. CBSSN – Louisiana Tech at Liberty
6 p.m. Fox or FS1 – BYU at West Virginia
6 p.m. ESPN – Kansas at Iowa State
6 p.m. FS1 or FS2 – Utah State at San Diego State
6:30 p.m. ABC – Washington at Southern California
6:30 p.m. NBC – Purdue at Michigan
6:30 p.m. ESPNU – SMU at Rice
6:30 p.m. SEC Network – Kentucky at Mississippi State
6:45 p.m. CBS – LSU at Alabama
7 p.m. ACC Network – Miami at North Carolina State
8 p.m. Pac-12 – Stanford at Washington State
9 p.m. ESPN – Oregon State at Colorado
9 p.m. CBSSN – Boise State at Fresno State
9:30 p.m. FS1 – UCLA at Arizona
NFL ON TV
Thursday, Nov. 2
7:15 p.m. Prime Video – Tennessee at Pittsburgh
Sunday, Nov. 5
8:30 a.m. NFL Network – Miami vs. Kansas City
Noon CBS – Chicago at New Orleans
Noon Fox – Minnesota at Atlanta
3:25 p.m. Fox – Dallas at Philadelphia
7:20 p.m. NBC – Buffalo at Cincinnati
Monday, Nov. 6
7:15 p.m. ABC/ESPN/ESPN2 – Los Angeles Chargers at New York Jets