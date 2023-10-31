College football, NFL TV schedule: Oct. 31 – Nov. 6 Published 12:11 pm Tuesday, October 31, 2023

COLLEGE FOOTBALL ON TV

Tuesday, Oct. 31

6 p.m. ESPNU – Northern Illinois at Central Michigan

6:30 p.m. ESPN2 – Buffalo at Toledo

Wednesday, Nov. 1

6 p.m. ESPN2 – Ball State at Bowling Green

6:30 p.m. ESPNU – Kent State at Akron

Thursday, Nov. 2

6 p.m. FS1 – TCU at Texas Tech

6:30 p.m. ESPN – Wake Forest at Duke

6:30 p.m. ESPN2 – South Alabama at troy

6:30 p.m. ESPNU – Mississippi Valley State at Bethune-Cookman

Friday, Nov. 3

6 p.m. ESPNU – Princeton at Dartmouth

6:30 p.m. ESPN2 – Boston College at Syracuse

7 p.m. CBSSN – Colorado State at Wyoming

Saturday, Nov. 4

11 a.m. ABC – Notre Dame at Clemson

11 a.m. Fox – Kansas State at Texas

11 a.m. CBS – Ohio State at Rutgers

11 a.m. ESPN – Texas A&M at Ole Miss

11 a.m. ESPN2 – Arkansas at Florida

11 a.m. FS1 – Nebraska at Michigan State

11 a.m. Big Ten – Wisconsin at Indiana

11 a.m. ESPNU – Jacksonville State at South Carolina

11 a.m. SEC Network – Connecticut at Tennessee

11 a.m. ACC Network – Campbell at North Carolina

1 p.m. The CW – Georgia Tech at Virginia

1 p.m. Pac-12 – Arizona State at Utah

1 p.m. ESPN+ – Navy at Temple

1:30 p.m. CBS – Army at Air Force

2 p.m. ESPN+ – South Florida at Memphis

2 p.m. ESPN+ – UTSA at North Texas

2 p.m. ESPN+ – Louisiana-Lafayette at Arkansas State

2 p.m. HBCU Go – UAPB at Prairie View A&M

2 p.m. ESPN+ – Texas Southern at Jackson State

2 p.m. ESPN+ – Southern U. at Alcorn State

2:30 p.m. CBS – Missouri at Georgia

2:30 p.m. ABC – Oklahoma at Oklahoma State

2:30 p.m. Fox – Penn State at Maryland

2:30 p.m. ESPN – Florida State at Pittsburgh

2:30 p.m. ESPN2 – James Madison at Georgia State

2:30 p.m. FS1 – Central Florida at Cincinnati

2:30 p.m. Big Ten – Illinois at Minnesota

2:30 p.m. ESPNU – Tulane at East Carolina

2:30 p.m. ACC Network – Virginia Tech at Louisville

2:30 p.m. Peacock – Iowa vs. Northwestern

2:30 p.m. ESPN+ – Houston at Baylor

2:30 p.m. ESPN+ – Coastal Carolina at Old Dominion

3 p.m. SEC Network – Auburn at Vanderbilt

3 p.m. ESPN+ – Louisiana-Monroe at Southern Miss

4:30 p.m. Pac-12 – California at Oregon

5 p.m. NFL Network – Marshall at Appalachian State

5 p.m. CBSSN – Louisiana Tech at Liberty

6 p.m. Fox or FS1 – BYU at West Virginia

6 p.m. ESPN – Kansas at Iowa State

6 p.m. FS1 or FS2 – Utah State at San Diego State

6:30 p.m. ABC – Washington at Southern California

6:30 p.m. NBC – Purdue at Michigan

6:30 p.m. ESPNU – SMU at Rice

6:30 p.m. SEC Network – Kentucky at Mississippi State

6:45 p.m. CBS – LSU at Alabama

7 p.m. ACC Network – Miami at North Carolina State

8 p.m. Pac-12 – Stanford at Washington State

9 p.m. ESPN – Oregon State at Colorado

9 p.m. CBSSN – Boise State at Fresno State

9:30 p.m. FS1 – UCLA at Arizona

NFL ON TV

Thursday, Nov. 2

7:15 p.m. Prime Video – Tennessee at Pittsburgh

Sunday, Nov. 5

8:30 a.m. NFL Network – Miami vs. Kansas City

Noon CBS – Chicago at New Orleans

Noon Fox – Minnesota at Atlanta

3:25 p.m. Fox – Dallas at Philadelphia

7:20 p.m. NBC – Buffalo at Cincinnati

Monday, Nov. 6

7:15 p.m. ABC/ESPN/ESPN2 – Los Angeles Chargers at New York Jets