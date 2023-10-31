Jo Anne Jones Published 3:43 pm Tuesday, October 31, 2023

Vicksburg native Jo Anne Jones, 85, died Friday, Oct. 13 in her home in Prairie Village, KS.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Lt. Col. Jesse F. Jones III, also a native of Vicksburg.

She is survived by three sisters, Patty Baldwin (David) of Vicksburg, Mary Noel Ropelewski (Lee) of Gluckstadt and Judy Owen of Brandon; her 8 children Julie Marcus, Steven Marcus (Katie), Miles Marcus, Jesse F. Jones IV, Belle Morgan (Mike), Tread Jones (Karin), Tom Jones (Jill), Elizabeth Karkoski (David) and 11 grandchildren.

Jones earned an MBA from Syracuse University while working for the Department of Defense before retiring.

There will be a visitation at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Leavenworth, KS at 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 10.

A memorial service will be held at St. Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church at 6630 Nall Ave., Mission, KS on Saturday, Nov. 11 at 11 a.m.

Donations can be made to the Leavenworth Education Foundation.