PCA sweeps MAIS District 3-2A football awards Published 10:12 am Tuesday, October 31, 2023

Porter’s Chapel Academy added a host of individual awards to its MAIS District 3-2A championship trophy.

The Eagles swept the district’s football awards, which were announced Monday. Tight end/linebacker Thomas Azlin was named the Overall MVP; quarterback John Wyatt Massey and running back Jase Jung were co-Offensive MVPs; and lineman Conley Johnston was the Defensive MVP.

Blake Purvis was also named the Coach of the Year after leading the Eagles to an 11-0 record and the school’s first district championship since 2008. PCA will host Deer Creek (5-6) in the second round of the Class 2A playoffs Friday at 7 p.m.

Azlin set PCA’s school record with 16 touchdown receptions, and has caught 23 passes for 630 yards overall. He’s also been a force on defense, with a team-high 84 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and 14 sacks. Azlin has forced three fumbles and recovered three.

Massey and Jung have also set school records for the Eagles.

Massey has passed for 1,494 yards and a single-season school record 33 touchdowns. He set PCA’s record for career touchdown passes (45) and tied the Warren County single-game record with six TD passes in a win vs. Wilkinson County Christian on Oct. 13.

Jung has rushed for 1,627 yards, averaged 13.8 yards per carry, and scored a school season-record 23 touchdowns. He also has 49 tackles and two interceptions on defense.

Johnston, like all of his teammates, has been a two-way force. On offense he’s helped block for Jung and a running game that is averaging 251.5 yards per game. On defense he has 64 tackles, nine tackles for loss and seven sacks.

