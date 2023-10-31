Vicksburg’s Veterans Day ceremony set for Nov. 11 Published 1:35 pm Tuesday, October 31, 2023

Vicksburg will honor its veterans on Nov. 11 with a parade and special service.

“Everything is on Nov. 11,” said Willie Glasper, a member of the Vicksburg Veterans Day Committee, which plans the annual event. He said he has received calls from people asking if the program would be held on Nov. 10, a Friday, which is the observed holiday.

“I told them that it will be on the 11th,” he said, adding having the parade and ceremony on Nov. 11 is in keeping with the tradition of “11/11/11,” or the “11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month,” marking when the armistice was signed, ending World War I.

Vicksburg’s Veterans Day observance begins at 9:30 a.m. on Nov. 11 with a parade through downtown followed by a memorial service at the Memorial Rose Garden at South and Monroe streets.

The service is followed by a lunch for veterans at American Legion Allein Post 3.

