Warren County deputies recover enough fentanyl to kill 2,000 people; arrests made Published 11:53 am Tuesday, October 31, 2023

Warren County sheriff’s deputies arrested three people on drug charges following two traffic stops on Oct. 25, according to information from the sheriff’s office.

Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace said the first occurred at approximately 7 p.m. when Sheriff’s Investigator Jeff Merritt stopped a car on South Frontage Road with the assistance of Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics agents and Vicksburg police.

Lance Burton, 36, of Vicksburg, the driver of the car, was arrested on a warrant for probation violation, while Tomi Davidson, 53 and a passenger in the car, was arrested on a charge of failure to obey a lawful order. During a search of Davidson during booking, deputies found 4.5 grams (about 0.16 ounces) of the drug fentanyl and charged her with felony introduction of a controlled substance into a correctional facility.

Davidson, who was already out on bond on a prior drug charge at the time of her arrest, is being held in the Warren County Jail without bond on a hold from the 9th Circuit District Attorney’s Office.

Pace said the amount of fentanyl found on Davidson was enough to overdose and kill 1,500 to 2,000 people.

About the same time as Merritt’s arrest, Deputy Joseph Stubbs, assisted by MBN agents and Vicksburg police officers, stopped a car in the 4500 block of Halls Ferry Road and recovered more than 5 ounces of high-grade marijuana in small packages.

Two men, Bryant Scott Smith, 23, the driver, and Anthony Ferrill Jenkins, 19, were arrested on a charge of felony possession of marijuana with intent to sell.

