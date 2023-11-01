LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Thanks to Vicksburg banks, casinos and churches for Rolling Fork response Published 8:00 am Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Dear Editor,

I welcome this opportunity to thank Vicksburg’s local banks, casinos and churches for stepping up to the plate to help our neighbors in Rolling Fork.

Since the deadly tornado hit Rolling Fork in March of this year, many people in that area are still struggling to survive. Things that many of us take for granted, the residents of Rolling Fork and other disaster-damaged areas, do not.

Email newsletter signup

One of the necessities is food. The United Way of West Central Mississippi has been footing the bill of having food prepared, delivered and distributed to Rolling Fork residents for several months. Thanks to Perry Boyd of the Gumbo Pot, the cost was kept to a minimum.

The United Way only had to pay for the cost of food, and Boyd absorbed the remainder of the cost. However, the weekly cost of feeding 300 people per day is about $6,300. As United Way’s funds began to deplete, Michele Connelly and the awesome United Way team worked together to continue to assist our neighbors in Rolling Fork.

In June, Vicksburg’s four casinos came together at the behest of Human Resources Director Cassy Muscalino of Bally’s Casino and prepared dinner for 340 residents of Rolling Fork. Not only did they prepare the food, but representatives from all four of the casinos went to Rolling Fork and served the dinners. That’s a day that United Way didn’t have to pay the cost.

Afterward, I contacted Security Director Greg Jackson at Trop Casino in Greenville and challenged his property to do the same. In July, team members from Trop Casino went to Rolling Fork and not only served dinners but also gave out gift baskets to more than 300 residents. That’s another day that United Way didn’t have to pay the cost.

In July, I issued a challenge to some of our local businesses, starting with the banks and casinos.

Next, with the help of Deacon and Trustee Oscar Denton, of the St. Marks Freewill Baptist Church, who also serves as State House of Representative District 55, and Mrs. Ruby Green with United Way, we took it to the churches, via phone calls and emails. Many listened and accepted the challenge and together, the banks, casinos and churches donated over $35,673 to United Way of West Central Mississippi to assist with the dinners for the Rolling Fork residents.

I thank the following banks, casinos and churches for their monetary donations:

Cadence Bank

Delta Bank

Mutual Credit Union

River Hills Bank

Bally’s Vicksburg Casino

Riverwalk Casino

Calvary M.B. Church, Indiana Avenue

Cedar Grove Baptist Church

Episcopal Diocese of Mississippi

First Presbyterian Church

Gospel Temple M.B. Church

Greater Grove Street Baptist Church

Greater Mt. Lebanon M.B. Church

Mt. Calvary M.B. Church

Mt. Carmel M.B. Church

Mt. Pilgrim M. B. Church, Freetown

Mt. Zion No. 4 M.B. Church, Union Avenue

Mt. Zion M. B. Church, Eagle Lake

New Mt. Zion M. B. Church, Feld Street

Porter Chapel M. B. Church, Halls Ferry Road

Rock of Ages M.B. Church

Standfield New Life Christian Church

St. Mark Freewill Baptist Church

St. Peter M.B. Church

It is not too late to donate to assist with the dinners for Rolling Fork. Checks can be made payable and mailed or hand-delivered to United Way of West Central MS, 920 South St., Vicksburg, MS 39180.

Again, United Way of West Central Mississippi and I thank you so much for your donations, and I know that the residents of Rolling Fork thank you as well.

Sincerely,

Jackie M. Libbett

Bally’s Vicksburg