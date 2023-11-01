Old Post Files: Nov. 1, 1923-2013
Published 8:00 am Wednesday, November 1, 2023
Old Post Files is a regular feature within the pages of The Vicksburg Post’s print edition and digital e-edition. This feature looks back at some of the happenings from the pages of The Vicksburg Post over the past few decades. Enjoy.
100 Years Ago: 1923
Harry Yoste announced the general closure of stores on Armistice Day. • R.A. Salter joined the police force.
90 Years Ago: 1933
Watson Clark, the pitcher for the New York Giants, was in Vicksburg. • Gilbert Stoval was transported to Sharkey County.
80 Years Ago: 1943
A son was born to the Rev. and Mrs. J.H. Gardner. • Sgt. Richard Townes arrived in England.
70 Years Ago: 1953
Joseph Brunini spoke to the Kiwanis Club. • Services were held for R.R. Davis of Port Gibson.
60 Years Ago: 1963
William Marshall Jr. completed basic training. • O.L. Strickland died.
50 Years Ago: 1973
Billy Helmuth and Louis DeCell won the member-guest tournament at Openwood Country Club.
40 Years Ago: 1983
Book Fair Week was celebrated at St. Francis Xavier Elementary School.
30 Years Ago: 1993
The city planned to install a left-hand turn lane on Washington Street. • Martha Cadenhead died.
20 Years Ago: 2003
Marty Wiseman, director of John C. Stennis Institute of Government, spoke in the city. • Services were held for Thomas Williams Sr.
10 Years Ago: 2013
Rain fell for more than 20 hours, setting a record for Warren County. • Vicksburg Police Department Capt. Davey Barnett retired after nearly 30 years of service.