Old Post Files: Nov. 1, 1923-2013

100 Years Ago: 1923

Harry Yoste announced the general closure of stores on Armistice Day. • R.A. Salter joined the police force.

90 Years Ago: 1933

Watson Clark, the pitcher for the New York Giants, was in Vicksburg. • Gilbert Stoval was transported to Sharkey County.

80 Years Ago: 1943

A son was born to the Rev. and Mrs. J.H. Gardner. • Sgt. Richard Townes arrived in England.

70 Years Ago: 1953

Joseph Brunini spoke to the Kiwanis Club. • Services were held for R.R. Davis of Port Gibson.

60 Years Ago: 1963

William Marshall Jr. completed basic training. • O.L. Strickland died.

50 Years Ago: 1973

Billy Helmuth and Louis DeCell won the member-guest tournament at Openwood Country Club.

40 Years Ago: 1983

Book Fair Week was celebrated at St. Francis Xavier Elementary School.

30 Years Ago: 1993

The city planned to install a left-hand turn lane on Washington Street. • Martha Cadenhead died.

20 Years Ago: 2003

Marty Wiseman, director of John C. Stennis Institute of Government, spoke in the city. • Services were held for Thomas Williams Sr.

10 Years Ago: 2013

Rain fell for more than 20 hours, setting a record for Warren County. • Vicksburg Police Department Capt. Davey Barnett retired after nearly 30 years of service.