Jarod Kentrell Squire Published 11:42 am Thursday, November 2, 2023

Funeral services for Jarod Kentrell Squire are to be held on Sunday, Nov. 5 in the Ardis T. Williams Sr. Auditorium at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Dr. Kimberly Fisher officiating. Interment will follow in the Cedar Hill Cemetery under the direction of W.H. Jefferson Funeral Home.

Visitation shall be held on Saturday, Nov. 4 in the funeral home from 5 to 7 p.m.

Jared Kentrell Squire passed away on Oct. 24. He was 26. He was a firefighter/paramedic with the Vicksburg Fire Department and had attended the Church of Christ.

He is survived by his father, Charles Mitchell, and his mother, Georgia Mitchell, both of Vicksburg, his brother Charles Mitchell Jr. and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives.