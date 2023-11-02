Thompson announces $492,659,000 awarded to Cooperative Energy for infrastructure improvements

Published 10:17 am Thursday, November 2, 2023

By Staff Reports

United States Representative Bennie G. Thompson (D-MS) announced Wednesday The United States Department of Agriculture has awarded $492,659,000 in funds through the Electric Infrastructure Loan and Loan Guarantee Program to Cooperative Energy located in Hattiesburg, Mississippi.

The funds will benefit Hinds, Coahoma, Holmes, Leake, Carroll, Franklin, Tunica, Attala, Claiborne, Bolivar, Sharkey, Quitman, Humphreys, Wilkinson, Warren, Leflore, Yazoo, Amite, Copiah, Montgomery, Grenada, Adams, Tallahatchie, Sunflower, Washington and Issaquena counties located in the Second Congressional District.

This rural development investment will be used to finance transmission facilities, improvements to existing transmission facilities and improvements to generation systems.

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletters

Check which newsletters you would like to receive
  • Vicksburg News: Sent daily at 5 am
  • Vicksburg Sports: Sent daily at 10 am

Cooperative Energy provides wholesale power to its 11 distribution cooperative members, located in the southern and western portions of Mississippi.

This partnership powers the lives of approximately 1 million Mississippians in 55 counties of Mississippi.

More News

Vicksburg students participate Hinds Community College 2023 Ag Expo

Vicksburg man arrested for cocaine possession

MSDH launches Transportation to Health, offers free Uber rides to clinics

Mississippi Delegation to President Biden: Medgar Evers deserves Presidential Medal of Freedom

Print Article