Trustmark promotes Allen Hudspeth to Bank President Published 5:25 pm Thursday, November 2, 2023

Trustmark Bank announced Thursday that Allen Hudspeth has been promoted to President in Vicksburg, where he currently serves as Community Relationship Manager.

Hudspeth has been with Trustmark for four years and has more than 19 years of banking experience.

“We are pleased to promote Allen to President in Vicksburg. His deep understanding of the industry and strong ties to the Vicksburg community make him an outstanding choice to serve as Trustmark’s representative in the area,” said Art Stevens, President of Retail Banking. “We look forward to his leadership and the many contributions he will make to help build upon Trustmark’s success.”

Hudspeth received a bachelor of science from Mississippi State University and is also a graduate of the Mississippi School of Banking and the Southeastern School of Commercial Lending.

In accepting his new role, Hudspeth said, “I am truly thankful for the opportunity to represent Trustmark in my new role and to serve our customers and the Vicksburg community and surrounding areas.”

Hudspeth serves on the Board of Directors of the Delta Council and the advisory boards of Merit Health River Region Hospital and Warren County Habitat for Humanity.

He is an active member and past President of the Rotary Club of Vicksburg and Past President of the YMCA Y Men’s Club.