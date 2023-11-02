Vicksburg Frontage Road businesses hosting Christmas open house

Published 1:29 pm Thursday, November 2, 2023

By Terri Cowart Frazier

“Nutcracker” is the theme for the Ivy Place’s Christmas open house, which will be held on Thursday, Nov. 9 from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Christmas open houses will also be held that day at the Flower Center from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. and at Zsa Zsa's from 6 until 10 p.m. Pictured above are nutcracker candles that will be available for sale at the Ivy Place. (Photo by Terri Cowart Frazier | The Vicksburg Post)

Given as a gift, the fairytale Clara loved her precious nutcracker and on Thursday, Nov. 9, shoppers can also fall in love with the little soldier during the Ivy Place Christmas open house.

“Nutcrackers is our theme for the Christmas open house,” Ivy Place owner Emily Muirhead said. And there will be a variety of nutcracker items including nutcracker sweatshirts, earrings and candles, she said.

The Ivy Place is one of three businesses along Vicksburg’s frontage roads that will hold a Christmas open house next week.

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletters

Check which newsletters you would like to receive
  • Vicksburg News: Sent daily at 5 am
  • Vicksburg Sports: Sent daily at 10 am

The Flower Center, 3150 S. Frontage Road, will hold its open house from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. Owner Libby Beard said in addition to a plethora of Christmas décor to choose from, they will serve snacks during the day and beginning at 4 p.m., a chili bar along with beer and wine will be offered.

Zsa Zsa’s, located at 2222 S. Frontage Road Ste. F will be open during normal business hours from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. and will re-open for the Christmas open house at 6 and remain open until 10 p.m.

“We will have live music, food, drinks and lots of sales,” Zsa Zsa’s co-owner Sheila Simmons said. “Nothing will go on sale until that evening.”

Like the Flower Center and Zsa Zsa’s, the Ivy Place, 2451 N. Frontage Road, will also offer refreshments during its open house, which runs from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

“We are going to have samples of new food lines that we are going to be carrying,” Muirhead said, along with chocolates, dips and hot cocoa.

In preparation for the holiday season, Muirhead said, the Ivy Place has been “on top of all the trends,” which not only includes nutcrackers but also felt items and Christmas greenery.

“It’s Real Touch cypress greenery, which is the hottest thing right now and it’s just gorgeous. You couldn’t tell you didn’t pick it from a tree,” she said.

Muirhead said the shop also has a wide selection of Christmas ribbon.

About Terri Cowart Frazier

Terri Frazier was born in Cleveland. Shortly afterward, the family moved to Vicksburg. She is a part-time reporter at The Vicksburg Post and is the editor of the Vicksburg Living Magazine, which has been awarded First Place by the Mississippi Press Association. She has also been the recipient of a First Place award in the MPA’s Better Newspaper Contest’s editorial division for the “Best Feature Story.”

Terri graduated from Warren Central High School and Mississippi State University where she received a bachelor’s degree in communications with an emphasis in public relations.

Prior to coming to work at The Post a little more than 10 years ago, she did some freelancing at the Jackson Free Press. But for most of her life, she enjoyed being a full-time stay at home mom.

Terri is a member of the Crawford Street United Methodist Church. She is a lifetime member of the Vicksburg Junior Auxiliary and is a past member of the Sampler Antique Club and Town and Country Garden Club. She is married to Dr. Walter Frazier.

“From staying informed with local governmental issues to hearing the stories of its people, a hometown newspaper is vital to a community. I have felt privileged to be part of a dedicated team at The Post throughout my tenure and hope that with theirs and with local support, I will be able to continue to grow and hone in on my skills as I help share the stories in Vicksburg. When asked what I like most about my job, my answer is always ‘the people.’

email author More by Terri Cowart

More News

Boone Brothers, The Strand, prepare for the Last? Fall Ball

MSU researchers pioneer new method to detect Chronic Wasting Disease

Vicksburg students participate Hinds Community College 2023 Ag Expo

Thompson announces $492,659,000 awarded to Cooperative Energy for infrastructure improvements

Print Article