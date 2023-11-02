Vicksburg Frontage Road businesses hosting Christmas open house Published 1:29 pm Thursday, November 2, 2023

Given as a gift, the fairytale Clara loved her precious nutcracker and on Thursday, Nov. 9, shoppers can also fall in love with the little soldier during the Ivy Place Christmas open house.

“Nutcrackers is our theme for the Christmas open house,” Ivy Place owner Emily Muirhead said. And there will be a variety of nutcracker items including nutcracker sweatshirts, earrings and candles, she said.

The Ivy Place is one of three businesses along Vicksburg’s frontage roads that will hold a Christmas open house next week.

The Flower Center, 3150 S. Frontage Road, will hold its open house from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. Owner Libby Beard said in addition to a plethora of Christmas décor to choose from, they will serve snacks during the day and beginning at 4 p.m., a chili bar along with beer and wine will be offered.

Zsa Zsa’s, located at 2222 S. Frontage Road Ste. F will be open during normal business hours from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. and will re-open for the Christmas open house at 6 and remain open until 10 p.m.

“We will have live music, food, drinks and lots of sales,” Zsa Zsa’s co-owner Sheila Simmons said. “Nothing will go on sale until that evening.”

Like the Flower Center and Zsa Zsa’s, the Ivy Place, 2451 N. Frontage Road, will also offer refreshments during its open house, which runs from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

“We are going to have samples of new food lines that we are going to be carrying,” Muirhead said, along with chocolates, dips and hot cocoa.

In preparation for the holiday season, Muirhead said, the Ivy Place has been “on top of all the trends,” which not only includes nutcrackers but also felt items and Christmas greenery.

“It’s Real Touch cypress greenery, which is the hottest thing right now and it’s just gorgeous. You couldn’t tell you didn’t pick it from a tree,” she said.

Muirhead said the shop also has a wide selection of Christmas ribbon.

